Karen G Nielsen
May 13, 1951 - January 6, 2021
On January 6, 2021 the world lost one of its most brilliant scientific minds and loving hearts. Karen G Nielsen was born on May 13, 1951 to Lyle Leland and Edna Ridges Gaskill in Ogden, Utah. She attended Ogden High School, Weber State College and later University of Utah, where she received a Master's Degree in Hematology and an MBA. Karen devoted her life to her family, science, and medical technology. She managed the blood bank for ARUP and also collaborated with colleagues to increase new blood donors and reactivate previous donors, saving countless lives.
Karen married Larry Lee Lythgoe and later divorced. She married Leonard Gary Nielsen and later divorced.
Karen was a devoted mother and grandmother. When she wasn't spending time with the family she loved so dearly, Karen split her time between her other passions: gardening, camping, fishing and cooking. Every summer she would travel to a beautiful lake in Wyoming for an extended vacation with her closest friends where her beautiful smile and infectious laughter quickly spread throughout the campground endearing her to all she met. Her skills in the kitchen were second to none, and when she built her home in Mountain Green, nothing was spared in designing her dream kitchen. Friends and family regularly flocked to her dining room for a gourmet meal which would otherwise be reserved for some of the greatest restaurants in the world.
Karen was preceded in death by her father Lyle Gaskill, her mother Edna Gaskill, and sister Judy Armstrong. She is survived by Her daughter Cindy (Jason) Miner, son Trent Lythgoe, sister Susan Gaskill (Randy Jenkins), granddaughters Mckenna Morris and Zoe Figuracion, and grandson Landon Morris. Karen was the most loving, beautiful and generous mother and grandmother imaginable, and will be dearly missed.