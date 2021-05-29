Karen H. Blain
April 17, 1933-May 24, 2021
Together Again
Karen Hinchcliff Blain passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 24, 2021, at the age of 88. Karen was born April 17, 1933, in Ogden, Utah. She was the second child and only daughter of Virgil Alton and Lila Mae Taylor Hinchcliff. Karen grew up in Ogden and the surrounding areas, but lived most of her life in Roy, Utah.
She graduated from Weber High School in 1951. She married her sweetheart Alton Jay Blain in the Salt Lake Temple on May 29, 1951. They shared 62 years together before he passed away in 2013. They have three children and lived and raised their family in the same home for over 50 years in Roy.
Karen was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous callings in the ward and stake including the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society organizations. She was also a visiting teacher/ministering sister for over 50 years.
Some of the hobbies Karen enjoyed were entertaining, traveling, golfing, and bowling. She was a member of many women's leagues and organizations including the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and a gardening club where she learned to arrange flowers and participated in competitions throughout the state. Karen loved gardening and her yard was always filled with beautiful flowers. She and Alton went on many trips and cruises with family and dear friends and she loved spending summers at their family cabin on Bear Lake. She was also a great cook and loved barbeques and family get-togethers especially at Mother's and Father's Day and a traditional oyster breakfast at Christmas. But most of all Karen enjoyed being a stay-at-home wife, mother, and Nana to her family. Her family was her greatest accomplishment and joy. Nothing brightened her day more than a phone call or a visit from her family.
She is survived by her children Vickie (Robert) Wehus, Rodney (Leslie) Blain, and Scott (Michelle) Blain, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Val Hinchcliff and Gary Hinchcliff, and great-granddaughter Samantha Wehus.
The family would like to thank the Fairfield Village personnel for the loving care and friendship that they have given our mom over the past seven years. Also to Inspiration Hospice with a very special thank you to Linsey and Rose for all the love and special care that they provided to our mother.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, Utah. Friends may visit with family at the mortuary on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Interment will be at the Roy City Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed and may be viewed at www.myers-mortuary.com at the bottom of Karen's obituary page.