April 16, 1944 ~ September 26, 2019
Karen Hamblin Shipley passed away suddenly on September 26, 2019. She was born April 16, 1944, in Ogden, Utah, to Emma Thomas Hamblin and David Don Hamblin. She was the oldest of eight children. She grew up with her brothers and sisters in Riverdale, Utah, and spent many happy days riding horses and playing in the fields there.
She graduated from Weber High School and took courses at Weber College in drapery design.
She eloped to marry her best friend David William Shipley on January 23, 1965, in Elko, Nevada. They were together for 54 years until she passed.
She and David spent many happy years raising their three daughters on Angel Street in West Layton, Utah. They were very close to her brother- and sister-in-law Kent and Kay Shipley and their children since they lived just a few houses apart. Karen worked as a tutor for Davis School District, in different retail sewing shops, and in business with her husband at KD Draperies. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Her main interests and "hobbies' were sewing and her grand-children. The kids have many happy memories of playing in the yard, doing Easter egg hunts, and trick-or-treating with their Grandma.
Her family and friends knew her as a generous, caring woman. Her kindness went beyond mere politeness. Her true strength showed in the way she accepted and loved people in spite of their faults and challenges. She warmly accepted new people into the family even if they weren't tied by blood. She selflessly acted as a caregiver to numerous family members, including her mother, her sisters, and others. She always had enough^love, money, time^to go around.
She is and will be deeply missed.
Karen is survived by her husband, David; and their daughters: Rina Shipley-Walker (Creig Walker), Brenda Sanders (Adrian), and Alisa Pair. She is also survived by her sisters: JoAnn Harris (Stephen), Janet Heslop, and Gwen Hall (Mike); her brother: Bob Hamblin; as well as 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Mike Hamblin, Dave Hamblin, and Jed Hamblin.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Cemetery, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please share condolences and memories at: