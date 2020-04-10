Karen Leslie Adams Williams 76, passed away suddenly, on April 6, 2020, from complications of Pancreatic Cancer and Diabetes. She was born in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of John Richard Adams and Allene Close and was raised in Plain City, Utah.
She graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber College.
On November 21, 1963, she married Frank LeRoy Williams, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they have five children, 12 grand children, and nine great-grandchildren.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel.
She was a stay at home mom, except for part-time work, for ten years after her children were older, as a school bus aide for Weber County School District.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents and four sisters. She is survived by her husband and her children, Brent (Joanne) Williams, Bruce (Sheree) Williams, Deborah Williams, Julie Williams, Kristy (Cory) Sanders.
The family will hold a private viewing and graveside service, in the Morgan North Cemetery.