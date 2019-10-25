Karen Lucas Parker knew how to have fun. She was born in Ogden, Utah on March 14, 1951, and grew up as the only girl in a house shared with four brothers. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School where she was a Bonnie Lassie and developed deep friendships that remained strong throughout her life. She played volleyball for Weber State College and earned a Masters in Counseling degree from Brigham Young University.
Wanting to explore, travel and serve she joined the United States Air Force and became one of the first two women to ever enlist at Hill Air Force Base. She started her family quickly after marrying, welcoming her oldest child, Jeremie, with Charlie and Katie following close behind. After a four- year pregnancy hiatus, she topped off her family with Robbie and James; another generation of four boys and one girl.
Karen worked and retired from American Airlines and also ran The Edgewood Reception Center for over twenty years. Above all she loved sharing her life, love and cooking with her children, grandchildren, neighbors, and anyone else in need.
She passed away on October 22, 2019, and was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Virginia Lucas, brother, Steve and granddaughter, Emilie. She will be missed by so many but not more than her five children (their spouses Julie, Suzette, Alissa, and Natalie); her grandchildren Charley, Madeline, Samantha, Kepler, Avery, Shawn, Analiese and her brothers Alan, Kevin and Nate.
A viewing will be held on Friday October 25, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at 1000 Suncrest Dr. Ogden, Utah on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m.
