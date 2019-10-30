February 27, 1950 ~ October 25, 2019
Karen Lynn Waltman Turner, age 69, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 1:34 p.m. at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah; born on February 27, 1950, in Fontana, California. She was the youngest and only daughter to Frank Robert and Charlotte Elizabeth (Leo) Waltman.
She graduated from the Los Angeles College of Medical and Dental Assistants In 1970. In her youth she loved synchronized swimming and caring for and raising animals. She loved to teach and instruct and was always eager to pass her knowledge of the world onto others.
She married the man of her dreams, Larry Lee Turner on July 29, 1972, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Karen loved history and was an avid collector of her families past. She was a well of information that will surely be missed.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Erin Elizabeth, husband Larry, her parents Charlotte and Frank and brothers Gene and Ralph, surely they are having a joyous reunion.
She is survived by her oldest brother Glenn (Donna), granddaughters Crystal Marie (Sam) Mafua and Kaleigh Nicole Weissenfels, great-grandchildren Aarin, Leka, Leini and her many nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.
A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation prior from 12 to 1 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made at any American First Credit Union in the Karen Waltman Turner Memorial Acct 9113051.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: