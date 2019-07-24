Karen Marie Curtis

June 18, 1956 ~ July 16, 2019
It is with a sad and heavy heart that Karen, has passed away after her long battle with cancer. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Charles and Nellie Hobbs.
Karen moved to California, as a young child, graduating from Bolsa Grande High school and Orange Coast College with two degrees. She became an Educator where she taught High School, Junior High, Elementary, Youth and Custody, and Special Education students for over 30 years. She was a caring, loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons: Philip (Randee), Tyson (Zakiya), James (Valerie), Douglas (Erica), Christopher, and seven grandchildren. She will be missed deeply by her family and many friends. Karen is preceded in death by her father Charles Hobbs; mother Nellie Hobbs; and sister Theresa Maule.
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Clinton City Cemetery, 800 North 750 West.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at: