Karen Marie Morgan Raleigh
July 27, 1936 ~ August 25, 2020
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Karen Marie Morgan Raleigh, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 84. She was the daughter and only child of Daniel Henry and Laurietta Marie Garner Morgan of Ogden, UT. She attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ogden High School.
In 1956, Karen met the love of her life, Perry Walter Raleigh, whom she described as a "beautiful soul". They were married on September 11, 1958 and were later sealed for eternity in the Ogden Temple. Karen attended Weber State College, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She loved teaching and taught for the Weber County School District for more than 30 years, primarily at Wahlquist Jr High. Karen taught English and Drama. An example of her determination, fortitude and strength is that while teaching school full time she earned her Master's Degree from the University of Oregon through a program that allowed her to attend during her summer breaks. Her three sons all have fond memories of those summers spent in Eugene, Oregon. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, serving as editor of their newsletter for many years. In retirement, Karen served as a worker in the Ogden Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and worked part time teaching children who were struggling with reading. She taught her sons that anything is possible through hard work.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Perry and one grandson, Daniel Houghton Raleigh. She is survived by her three sons and their wives: Mark and Jeannine Raleigh of Texas, Bruce and Bonnie Raleigh of Oregon, and Perry and Valarie Raleigh of Idaho; 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services.
The family would like to thank the staff of PeachTree Place Assisted Living and Brio Hospice for the caring service they gave our mother and grandmother during her final years.
