Karen Rowe
1957 ~ 2021
Our hearts are full of sadness at the passing of our amazing wife, mother, and grandma. Karen Rowe left this world peacefully with her family at her side on April 13, 2021. She was the ultimate caregiver who put everybody ahead of herself and the love for her family was unmatched.
Karen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 10, 1957, the oldest of three children. She spent most of her childhood in Claremont, California where she developed her love for the sun and beach. Her family returned to Utah in 1973. Karen graduated from Highland High School in 1975. After high school, she began her lifelong career of caring for others. Karen worked as a medical assistant for 25 years at Ogden Clinic and developed lifelong friendships with many of the doctors she assisted.
In 1986, Karen married her best friend and partner in crime. Doug not only welcomed his new role as her husband, he became a father to her three year old son. Doug and Karen had two boys to round out their rowdy bunch. They raised their three boys in Ogden, Utah and later moved their family to West Point, Utah. The administrators at Clearfield and Syracuse High School knew Karen by name as she helped get her boys through school.
Karen's next step in life resulted in a second career as an elementary school teacher with special needs students at Lakeview Elementary. The students all loved "Ms. Karen" and the stories she brought home from her days at school were priceless. She loved helping her students.
Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents; Jack and Ruby Moore and Doug and Chloe Simons, her parents; Sharyl Lynn and Albert Lee Simons, her mother and father-in-law, Robert and Eleanor Rowe, brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Carol Rowe and her niece Jessica Rowe.
She is survived by the lights of her life, her loving husband Doug and her grandchildren; Kayla, Thatcher, Autumn, Grayson, Kole and Harper will sorely miss their grandma who LOVED to spoil them. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ben and Elizabeth Savage, brother Brad Simons, brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Lori Rowe and her boys and their spouses Brad and Jodi Morris, Coury and Nicole Morris, Wyatt and Kelsey Rowe and Scott and Carly Rowe. She will also be missed by numerous in laws, nieces, nephews and countless friends and neighbors.
Her family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the doctors and nurses that helped Karen through her treatment.
To honor Karen's wishes, services will be in the form of a Celebration of Life event at a later date. The family will notify friends and loved ones when this date is determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or the American Cancer Society. The outpouring of support and kind words has been overwhelmingly comforting and we thank everyone for their thoughts and well wishes.
Care entrusted to Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W., Syracuse, Utah.
