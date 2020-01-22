May 18, 1944 ~ January 18, 2020
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Karen Ruth Green Winward passed away at her home January 18, 2020, in Eden, Utah after a short illness.
She was born May 18, 1944, in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada the daughter of Arthur Nalder and Ila Marie Green. She earned a Master's degree in Elementary Education and Specialist in Education (Ed.S). She devoted her life to teaching children.
She is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie (Mike) Ybarra and Kristen (Erik) Hansen; five grandchildren, Mason Guiste, Gavin Ybarra, Grace Hansen, Zachary Hansen, and Nathan Hansen. She is also survived by her husband and love of her life, Ken E. Winward; his daughter, Becky (Dan) Jensen; and grandchild, Whitney (Roly) Hidalgo and her son Kai. Karen is also survived by her brother, Bill (Pat) Green and was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene (Ray) Denny.
Karen was a talented artist and she loved teaching so much that after retirement she was a regular substitute. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and living in her beautiful home in Eden.
She was the most generous, giving person who always thought of others before herself and will be missed by many.
Graveside services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Liberty Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: