Karen S. Richards

July 3, 1942 ~ January 23, 2020
Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Karen Steffenhagen Richards, 77, passed away on January 23, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 3, 1942 in Logan, Utah, a daughter of Byran and Evelyn Bodrero Steffenhagen.
Karen graduated from Logan High School in 1960. She met her sweetheart, Rees George Richards, and they were married on August 8, 1964 in Logan, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in several church callings but her favorite calling was in the Primary.
Karen worked at ATK as an Administrative Assistant, owned her own Jafra Cosmetics Branch and doll businesses.
She loved to go shopping, her dolls and most of all, her love for her family. Karen also found joy caring for her peacocks.
The family would like to thank CNS Home Health and Hospice, especially Misti, Collette, Jason, Veronica, and Dan and to all her family that assisted with her care.
Surviving is her son, Dustin (Nickie) Richards; three grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) McNeely; KayCee and Cody Richards; many adopted grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Carol) Steffenhagen; Scott (Georgia) Steffenhagen; one brother-in-law, Todd (Jana) Richards.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rees and her son, Darin Richards and step son, Troy Richards.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Brigham City 11th Ward Chapel, 506 South 200 East.
Viewings will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
