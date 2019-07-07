October 30, 1979 ~ June 28, 2019
On June 28, 2019, Karl Albert Jones passed away in his home.
Karl was born October 30, 1979, in Preston, Idaho. Most people knew him simply as Pheonix. Just as a phoenix rises from the ashes Karl too, has risen to his next phase of life. Pheonix spent his life on earth in the pursuit of happiness and healing. Pheonix touched lives wherever he went. He believed that where there is hope you can find happiness. He was a warrior for light and hoped that all warriors of light would step forward and create a never ending ripple of love. Karl believed, "The more we can love and appreciate others, the more energy flows into us." -The Celestine Prophecy. "Love is what we were born with. Fear is what we learned here. The spiritual journey is the relinquishment or unlearning of fear and the acceptance of love back into our hearts." -Pheonix 2017
He is survived by his son Morgen Pheonix Jones, his mother Teresa Sonnenfelt (Rex Kim Sonnenfelt), brother Kurt Jones (Darlene Petersen), sisters Kristi Jacobsen (Codey Jacobsen), Heidi Maylin (Joe Maylin), Liesel Jones and four nieces and three nephews. Karl had an old soul and was one with nature. He was kind and loving and we will miss him very much.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Hooper Cemetery. The family will meet with friends prior to the service, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
