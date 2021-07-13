Karl Ann Trease
May 9, 1947 - July 4, 2021
My beloved wife and best friend of 59 years passed away peacefully in our home on July 4th, 2021. Karl Ann Trease was the most loving, giving and faithful person I have ever known, and while her wings were ready, my heart was not. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our hearts are aching now but we find solace in knowing that our dear wife, mother and grandmother is feasting in the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and is no longer suffering from illness and pain. She is free. Karl Ann Trease was born on May 9th, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to Charles and Bette Eppley. She married Steve Trease on November 27th, 1962. In the early 70's Karl Ann and Steve expanded their family with the addition of two children. Their daughter Karla and her husband Robert Perrin reside in St. George, Utah. Their son Jay (Bill) Trease resides in Washington, Utah. Later, their family grew once again with the addition of three grandsons that became the light of their world. Dax and his wife Cami Perrin of Lehi, Utah, Kade Perrin of St. George and Wes Trease of St. George. Karl Ann is also survived by five siblings and their spouses as well as her extended family and countless friends. Karl Ann loved everyone she met and considered you all family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. An open house Celebration of Karl Ann's life will be held on Wednesday, July 14th from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at 1867 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington, Utah 84780. An additional service will be conducted on Saturday, July 17th at 1:00 pm at 5601 S. 6100 W. in Hooper, Utah 84315. Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Pine View Mortuary, the Eppley family, the Washington Fields 11th ward, and the Trease family for their contributions, love and support during our greatest time of need. If you have a memory or thought you would like to share with Steve, please feel free to write it and bring it to either of the services.