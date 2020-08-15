Karlene P. Taylor
Karlene P. Taylor passed away on August 13, 2020 in Layton, Utah. She was born on February 11, 1937, to Cecil Karl Parker and Eva Hansen Parker in Ogden, Utah. She attended schools in Ogden. She married Richard Lee Taylor in the Logan Temple on June 22, 1956.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society, Young Women's and loved Primary. She enjoyed attending theatres, playing games, singing, cross-stitching and gardening.
A special thanks to the staff at Davis Hospital and Medical Center and CNS Hospice.
Karlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard; daughter, Kristine (Joe) Hamblin; sons, Jeffrey (Jilleen) Taylor, Steven (Jody) Taylor; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Nanette Benson, Karl (Judy) Parker, Larry (Margerita) Parker, Gayla (Kenny) Barton. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 -10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Layton Memorial Park, 1867 N Fairfield Road. Services will be live-streamed.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.