May 27, 1944 ~ August 15, 2019
Kathelene Lindley Petersen passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her Syracuse, Utah home after an inspiring and courageous 5-year struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She was born in Mt. Sterling, Utah on May 27, 1944, the daughter of Thomas B. and Leatha H. Lindley.
Kathelene met her eternal companion, Mark M. Petersen, when they were called to serve together as dance directors in the Wellsville 2nd Ward. They were married in the Logan LDS Temple on August 6, 1965. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings in Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and a deep love for the Savior.
She worked as a beautician and managed a beauty salon in Logan to support her husband through college.
During her many years of teaching elementary special education children, Kathelene had a unique talent of finding fun ways to reach out and lovingly inspire them to learn needed skills.
Kathelene loved traveling and cruising with her husband of 54 years. Together, they traveled to 53 countries on all seven continents, including a 30-day cruise of South America and Antarctica after she was diagnosed with ALS.
She had a way of winning friends and making connections wherever she went. To Kathelene, there were no strangers, only friends she had not met yet. Her good nature and quick wit never faltered even as she endured increasing physical discomfort and disability with ALS. All who cared for her during her courageous struggle with ALS agree that her sweet attitude, witty humor, enduring faith, and always present smile made caring for her a pleasure and a blessing. She is treasured and remembered as an amazing and inspiring woman by her family and everyone who knew her.
She left an amazing legacy of a large family who each had a special and loving relationship with her. She was an incredible mother to her six children who always knew she loved them unconditionally and would do anything for them. She was always there to support them in their various adventures and accomplishments. Her home was always immaculate and clean. Using her beautician skills, her daughter's hair was always beautifully styled with curls or braids and her boys always had nice haircuts.
Her three daughters have precious memories of annual girls' trips with their Mother. Each of her grandchildren have felt her unconditional love and have special memories of one-on-one shopping days with Grandma for their birthdays. She loved always being there to support, applaud and cheer at their musical and drama performances, dance recitals, baseball games, figure skating performances, swim meets, soccer games and other events.
Kathelene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Leatha Lindley, her sister Darlene Jorgensen and her brother Merle Lindley. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mark M. Petersen, her six children, Jill P. Hill, Rex M. (Shari) Petersen, Shane R. (Andrea) Petersen, Julie (Jerry) Hawk, Kevin (Tiffany) Stanley and Janae (Michael) Christiansen, 23 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her sisters, Margene Cox, Sharen Thompson and Karen Olsen.
Funeral and memorial services for Kathelene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Syracuse Center Ward Building, 2228 South 1660 West, Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Her family wishes to express special thanks to Hearts for Hospice, Interim Health Care, Syracuse Center Ward members, the ALS Clinic at the University of Utah, and the ALS Association for all of their loving help and support. Mark and Kathelene have been very involved with the local ALS chapter and would encourage donations for ALS research. Kathelene was planning to cut the ribbon at this year's ALS walk.
