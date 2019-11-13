May 2, 1920 ~ November 8, 2019
Our loving mother and grandmother, Katherine Geneva Hansen Van Luyk, completed her mission here on earth and graduated from mortality and a life well lived on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Rocky Mountain Care Center at the age of 99.
She was born on May 2, 1920, in Ogden, Utah to Conrad John and Gina Gulbransen Hansen. She was the youngest of nine children, a light to everyone who knew her.
It is so sweet to know that she is being reunited with all of her loved ones in the eternities.
That brings peace and comfort to our family. She enjoyed her dolls, playing jacks, puzzles, and roller skating in her youth.
With no TV in those days, they entertained themselves. She graduated with the first graduating class of the newly built Ogden High School. Her class donated the Bronze Tiger in the rotunda.
Her hobbies include different crafts, ceramics, porcelain dolls, and experimenting with different techniques in China painting.
She married Aart Felix Van Luyk on April 16, 1943, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple. They raised five daughters, Karlene Wissel, Kathleen (Don) Smith, Connie Hansen, Cherlyn (Richard) Grossenbach, and Lyndel (Iwan) Black. Aart died April 2, 1986, in a tragic auto accident.
She worked at the Navy Supply Depot as a teletype operator. When they closed, she transferred to the General Services Administration, retiring in 1975 after 20 years. Her activities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints included secretary in the Primary, Mutual Improvement Association, Sunday School, and counselor in the Relief Society with three presidents, and as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple.
On July 10, 1993, she married Elwin Herbert Dransfield and welcomed his family lovingly. He passed away on May 27, 2015. His daughter Bonnie Dransfield Butt and her daughter Connie Van Luyk Hansen are now deceased. Both of their deceased daughters are missed very much!
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, her husbands, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her four daughters and their spouses, 24 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She loved and cherished all of her posterity unconditionally! She will be extremely missed by all! The family wishes to express a sincere appreciation to the Rocky Mountain Care Center doctors, nurses, and staff for their care and kindness towards our mother.
A special thank you is given to her roommate, Patricia Dutey, for all her love, kindness, and support! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Katherine's memory.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: