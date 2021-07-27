Katherine "Kaye" McFarland
August 30, 1935 - July 23, 2021
Katherine "Kaye" Elizabeth Rutledge McFarland, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away at her Ogden home on July 23, 2021, with family by her side.
Kaye was born August 30, 1935, in Independence Missouri, a daughter of Thomas Lee Rutledge and Lily Nawasa Rumbo Rutledge. She was the eldest of eight children: Thomas Lee (deceased), Jerold Christopher (deceased), Sharon Judith Crane of Missouri, Karen Jewel Woods of Missouri, Floyd Robert (deceased), Charles Ray (deceased), and Thelia Ilene Oneal of Oregon.
She married Alfred Lee Bishop on October 19, 1950, in Liberty Missouri. They were later divorced. They had two daughters: Jackie (Roger) Robinson of California and Cheryl (John) Scott of Tennessee.
She married Parley (Pat) Bruce McFarland on March 1, 1958, in Evanston Wyoming. They were later divorced. They had two daughters; Kathey (Eugene) Mills of Clinton; Vicky (Mike) Gerhardt of Plain City; and son Rodney (Cara) McFarland of Roy.
Kaye had over 35 years of Civil Service. She retired from Hill AFB. While employed with the Air Force, she had the opportunity to be stationed in Germany and she was able to travel extensively throughout Europe. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, and crafts. She also loved playing games and watching videos on her computer.
She is survived by her three sisters, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as her beloved cat "Mugsy". She was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, one grandson, and one great granddaughter.
Graveside services will be at the West Weber Cemetery, 4592 West 950 North, West Weber, UT 84404 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements under the direction of Myers Roy Mortuary.