Katherine S. Helton (Kitty)
Katherine S Helton, (Kitty), 78 of Layton Utah went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9th, 2021. Kitty was a constant inspiration of grace, radiance, strength and poise. She was the oldest child of Eddie and Katherine Sloan, raised in Charlotte, NC.
Married Dwight Helton in 1962, as a devoted Air Force Officers' Wife, they travelled extensively and enjoyed exploring many places and national parks...A great number of friends joined them camping and vacationing along the way.
Many know and love Kitty through her 30 year nursing career at Tanner Clinic where she made many enduring friendships, established a softball team of colleagues, regularly played racquetball on lunch breaks and encouraged other women to be active and to have fun.
As a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in SLC she served as Clerk of the Session, volunteered with many charities and continued spreading love through helping others.
Kitty embodied an adventurous and competitive spirit. Starting young playing "roll a bat," and following with many other sports. You had to earn your "win" with her. She shared her love of the outdoors with everyone, skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, biking and walking with her sweet dog Josee.
As a devoted Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, and Aunt; with her most cherished love being her family. Mom, your prayers were answered, you were surrounded by your loving family. Go soul sister, meet your savior face to face, We will see you in heaven and will rejoice with you then, what a glorious time that will be. All is well with my soul
Survived by her son Eric (Robin), daughters Joyce, Leigh Ann (Jim), grandkids, Jennifer (Derek) Erik (Ashley) Sarah, Meighan, Emme, Jesse, Olivia, great-grandkids, Krey, Avah, Vera, Wynn and Finley, sisters Polly (Sandy), Chris, brothers Ed (Linda), Tom and many adoring nieces and nephews, grand dogs, Barlow, Buddy, Ketch, Joey, Ham and Tilly.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 12 C St E, Salt Lake City, live stream or youtube FPCSLC.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Ogden Nature Center, or the Ronald McDonald House.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.