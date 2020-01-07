September 22, 1949 ~ January 4, 2020
Kathie Bills Chicon, 70, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Ogden, UT, on September 22, 1949, the daughter of Richard G. and Marie Alta Williams Bills.
Kathie married Bobby J. Chicon on April 13, 1974, in Ogden, UT. Bobby passed away in 1988.
She proudly worked for the State of Utah for 30 plus years. Kathie was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Kathie is survived by her son, Steven Chicon; brothers, Bob (Dana) Bills and Bill Bills; sister, Connie (Martin) Durham; and several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 .m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
