Kathleen "Cammy" Grant Newey

1924 ~ 2019
Cammy, 95, was granted her wish and passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born August 14, 1924, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of George Duncan and Gwendolin Cantwell Grant. She graduated from Ogden High School Class of 1942 and Utah State University in 1947.
Cammy married Robert L. Newey on August 20, 1946. Their children are Rob, Shelley, Nancy and Marty. She was a lifelong Ogdenite and loved her home of 61 years. Laguna Beach, California, became her Happy Place where the family enjoyed many a summer vacation.
She loved being a teacher and was good at it. Cammy was a tough disciplinarian with a genuine love for every child; a great combination. She was particularly adored by her Special Ed students.
She lived a healthy life of practicing yoga, eating snicker bars and drinking diet coke. Cammy loved life and was always grateful. She lived fearlessly and was never afraid of adventure. She enjoyed being with friends, playing bridge, skiing, golfing, traveling, and talking on the phone. Cammy's special gift was her ability to connect with everyone. Mom's philosophy was: everyone wants to be loved and paid attention to. Compliment others as much as possible.^
She was quick to laugh and found humor in the most simple moments. One memorable event was her hole-in-one at the Ogden Golf and Country Club which triggered an impromptu and equally successful back-flip!
Cammy is survived by her children, Rob Newey (Lela), Park City, Utah; Shelley Weaver (Rory), Smithfield, Utah; Nancy Allen (Rex), Midway, Utah; Marty Newey (Julie), Centerville, Utah.
Each of her 22 grandchildren knew they were her favorite, because they truly were. She also knew by name and loved each of her 73 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Lewis, Leland and sister Elaine.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Primary Children's Hospital would be appreciated.
The family expresses many "Thanks"^to our loving friends at Hearts for Hospice and Avamere at Mt. Ridge for their kind attention and care for Mom during her final months.
Condolences may be shared at: