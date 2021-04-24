Kathleen G. Arrington
1944 - 2021
Kathleen Grose Arrington (77) passed away peacefully on her birthday after fighting cancer for nine months. Kathy was born to Wayne A. and Mary White Grose on April 21, 1944 in Ogden, Utah. She married A. John (Jack) Arrington for eternity on June 23, 1966 in the Logan Temple. Kathy attended school in Ogden School District, graduating from Ben Lomond High. Later, she received a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from Weber State College. She invested 35 years raising her eight children. She volunteered in their schools and was in the PTA for many years. She was a passionate supporter of all their interests, including sports, music, theater, and other activities. She continued that support as her grandchildren joined the family. She and Jack made every effort to participate in as many activities as they possibly could. They traveled much of the country with their family, especially when they had children and grandchildren in different states. For the past twenty years, she has enjoyed annual summer rafting trips with her family at the Snake River. She ran the river, shuttled, and stayed up late around the campfire.
Kathy is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although she served in many church organizations, serving others was her lifelong calling. Kathy opened her home to everyone. Her family even participated in one of the Church's foster programs for several years. She was a solid and selfless supporter of Jack's more than twenty-year service in the Utah National Guard.
After her children were grown, Kathy taught English as a second language in Weber School District for twelve years. She and her sweetheart traveled and saw many other parts of the world. The two eternal companions also served a mission in Columbia, South Carolina. Upon returning, Kathy accepted a calling as a family history research missionary. She also worked for VIP Kid, teaching English online to children in China. She developed treasured friendships with all her foreign students that lasted her lifetime.
Kathy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara; her brother, Alan; and her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband and adorer; her children John (Ann), Sharon (Gus) Bolos, Jeffrey (Angie), Bryan (Becky), Michael (Amy), Daniel (Dalena), Joann (Justin) Barber, and Lisa; 30 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, soon to be eight.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the No. Ogden 7th Ward, 205 E. Elberta Dr. where viewings will be held on Thursday, April 29th from 5 to 8 p.m. and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Kathy's service will be live streamed on her obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Kathy was loved by all who knew her. As her family expanded, so did her name - from Mom to Mom/Kathy, then to Mom/Kathy/Grandma. In time, she was known to all by her signature: "Love, MKG."