March 23, 1945 ~ October 6, 2019
Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Kathleen K. Owen Cornelius passed away peacefully on Sunday night, October 6, 2019, encircled by her family. Kathleen, who loved giraffes, was born in Ogden, Utah on March 23, 1945. Kathy was adopted by loving parents Ezra Benson Owen and Phyllis Margaret Kirkham. She was raised in Brigham City with her siblings Margaret, Tom and Bill.
On April 2, 1965, Kathleen married her sweetheart Russell K. Cornelius in the Logan temple after she met him in Sacramento. After the honeymoon, Russ left on assignment for the Air Force to England where she followed three weeks later. It was during their time in the Air Force that they lived in England, Florida, where Jennifer Lee was adopted, Christopher Owen was adopted in Texas, California is the place Jane Marie was adopted, Amanda Ruth was delivered by stork in Mississippi, onto Virginia and then back to Utah after Russ' Air Force retirement.
Kathy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions that let her do what she loved best, serve others. Her capacity as a Stake and Ward Relief Society president, as well as a teacher to children helped her to be able to assist people both old and young. When Kathleen was not spending time with family, she enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, did we mention she loved giraffes, feeding giraffes and decorating her home with giraffe figurines. Kathy also adored her many K-9 children (spread throughout the years), along with one or two pets of the feline persuasion (who shall remain nameless). Kathy also loved participating in different roles for the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers where she loved being able to share her rich pioneer heritage
Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved parents Ezra and Phyllis and sister Margaret. She is survived by her brothers Tom and Bill Owen, the love of her life Russell along with their children and in-laws: Jennifer (Mark) Anderson, Chris (Millie), Marie, Amanda, their seven grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Services for Kathy will be held at the Kaysville 7th Ward at 331 South 50 West, Kaysville, on Monday, October 14, 2019. The viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Brigham City Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank all those who have offered their condolences, prayers, love, kindness and service to Kathy and them in this difficult time. At Kathy's request, in lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: