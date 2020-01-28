1937- 2020
Kathleen Sutton passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2020. She was born in county Mayo, Ireland to Thomas and Catherine Coyne. She was one of a rapidly disappearing generation who grew up in the traditional three-room thatched Irish cottage. There was no inside plumbing, no electricity, and a donkey or bicycle for transportation.
She attended Killadoon National school and the Convent of Mercy. Like hundreds of others at that time she had to leave home and country due to lack of work and generally poor conditions. She worked 13 years in England at General Electric and Bristol Siddeley Engines (now Rolls Royce), and like many others worked hard to send money home to her family.
She came to America in 1967 and worked 26 years with Amfac Electric and Royal Electric. Kathleen FINALLY married her lifelong friend John Sutton in 1995.
Kathleen possessed all the attributes of her Irish heritage. Hard working, generous to a fault, always concerned about those less fortunate than herself, a wonderful sense of humor, and of course, a mischievous side. Her vibrant personality enabled her to make friends wherever she went. After retiring, she and John enjoyed traveling all over the Western States and Canada in their small camper van. Health issues in later years slowed her down, but she handled setbacks with remarkable courage and always with a positive attitude.
Kathleen maintained her humorous side; as a 25-year breast cancer survivor, after losing a second breast four years after the first; she commented that it was a relief to be "symmetrical" again.
She is survived by her husband John, two brothers, Johnie and Tommy Joe (Bridie) and two sisters, Josie and Ann. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Padraic.
Many thanks go to the doctors, nurses, at or associated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, who have provided wonderful care and treatment on this and previous occasions.
Per Kathleen's wishes, funeral and burial arrangements will be in County Mayo, Ireland at a later date.
Donations may be sent to a favorite Charity.
