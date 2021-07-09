Kathleen Whiteley
1943 - 2021
Kathleen Sweet Whiteley, 77, returned to her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her family on July 6, 2021 in North Ogden, Utah. She was born November 1, 1943 to George Wilford Sweet and Elsie Marshall Sweet in Tacoma, Washington.
She was raised in Tacoma, WA and attended Stadium High School. She met the love of her life, Calvin T. Whiteley in Tacoma, while he was serving in the military. They were later married and sealed for eternity on June 21, 1962 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple; they were married for 59 years. Kathleen was a member of the North Ogden 16th Ward and was a very faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including a Choir Director, Chorister, and various other positions. She was employed by the IRS as a tax examiner for over 30 years and made many friendships. She was also a proud member of "The Daughters of Utah Pioneers". One of her favorite things she did was serve as a Temple worker in the Ogden, Utah Temple for many years. The thing she cherished most was her family. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She also had many friendships which she cherished. She had a tremendous love for family history work, music, and stitchery. She was a very loving and selfless person and will be deeply missed.
Kathleen is survived by her husband Calvin and children Wendell (Mindy) Whiteley, L Todd (Nikki) Whiteley, Robert (Michelle) Whiteley, Shelene (Kent) Woodhouse, and Michelle Chadwick. She is preceded in death by her parents George Wilford Sweet and Elsie Marshall Sweet, siblings; Venice (LeRoy) Baldwin, Leone (Russell) Hochstrasser, Albert LaVon Sweet, Venda (Roy) McKinnon, Erma (Kenly) Whitelock, Donna (Wylie) Parker and Norma (Wendell) Bryce.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 12, 2021, 11:00 am, at the North Ogden 16th Ward, 250 East Elberta Drive, North Ogden Utah. Viewings will be at the church Sunday, July 11, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and prior to services Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Kathleen's obituary Monday, July 12, 2021, 11:00 am at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.
Services entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.