Kathreen "Kathy" Blackley
January 13, 1940 - November 22, 2020
Life is pleasant, death is peaceful, it is the transition that is troublesome.
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Kathy bravely battled dementia for several years and is now finally free from suffering.
Kathy was born in Glasgow, Scotland to William and Margaret McDonald. She lost her mother at the young age of 12. Kathy and her older sister Rose were raised by their grandmother and grandfather, whom she loved dearly. At the age of 26, after being baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she left Scotland for the United States. She ended her journey in Utah where she quickly met the love of her life, Thurman Blackley. They married on October 4, 1967 in the Salt Lake City Temple, just three months after meeting. They lived in Anchorage, Alaska, Marquette, Michigan and upon Thurman's retirement from the Air Force they settled in Roy, Utah to raise their 4 children.
Kathy spent her working years managing the candy counter at JC Penny, working in the Bridal Registry at ZCMI and spent 16 years working as a Sales Manager at Deseret Industries. She made many lifelong friends during her working years. She loved helping others and was always lending a helping hand to those in need.
Kathy loved Scotland. She spent countless hours telling stories and sharing memories of her childhood and heritage. She loved her garden and decorating her home, but her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She was at their beck and call and would drop anything to babysit, run kids to their friends houses, the gas station for a treat or watch the grandkids play softball, even though she knew nothing about it. Family meant everything to her.
Kathy had a special bond with her mother in-law LaRue. LaRue was like a mother to her. They took many special trips together including a trip to Scotland and to Australia to visit her sister Rose and nieces Carol and Katrina whom she adored.
Kathy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed her 25 years of visiting teaching with Margaret Olsen.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, son Stuart, Saltcoats, Scotland, daughter Michelle (Curt) Hodson Ogden, UT, daughter Nicole Smith (Ed DeLaCruz) Roy, UT, grandchildren Annie, Madison, Allison, Lindsey (Colton), Olivia, Luke (her favorite), James, Axandra, Kyra, and sister Rose. She was preceded in death by her son Jim, mother and father, Margaret and William McDonald, In-Laws Don and LaRue Blackley, grandmother and grandfather Rose and Crawford Jamison.
We will miss the twinkle in her eyes, the smile on her face and her loving, tender heart.
We are grateful for her loving husband, whom she cherished, for his patience and careful care of her each day. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels and Symbii Hospice for their care in her final days.
A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00am-10:45am. Following will be a graveside service at the Heber City Cemetery 680 N. 550 E. Heber, Utah at 1:00pm. There will be a livestream of the graveside service at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Kathreen's obituary on Myers Website, starting at 1:00 p.m. The service can be viewed live or at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful if you were able to make a donation to a charity of your choice or during these trying times, offer help or assistance to someone in need.