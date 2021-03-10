Kathryn Ann Gunderson
September 4, 1941 ~ March 3, 2021
Kathryn Ann Cowley Gunderson passed away on March 3, 2021. She received a call, the sort of offer you cannot refuse, an invitation for a joyous reunion with her beloved family and friends whom she has not seen in a long time.
Kathryn Ann was born September 14, 1941 to the late Judge Charles G. Cowley and Kathryn Kay Cowley in Ogden, Utah.
She loved her family with her whole heart and took great pride in her family heritage. She was proud to be the granddaughter of Matthias Cowley and niece to Matthew Cowley who were both members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. She also had a very special bond with her mother, whom she adored.
Kathryn Ann was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held various church positions throughout her life, and she took great joy in serving others.
Kathryn Ann was an accomplished scholar. She earned her Associates degree and graduated with Honors from Weber State College, while there she starred in several theatre productions. She then attended the University of Utah where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education; she was the Valedictorian of her graduating class. After graduation Kathryn taught 2nd grade.
On December 30, 1971 she married David Reed Gunderson for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. She was very proud of her husband and all of his accomplishments. She would call him the most brilliant scientist in the world. After they were married, they resided in New Jersey where she made lifelong friendships. Together they were able to travel to many countries around the world.
Kathryn Ann was an active member of the Junior League of Ogden. She also served as a delegate to the State Convention for the Republican Party.
Kathryn Ann was a beautiful and vibrant woman. She will not only be remembered for her many accomplishments but for her contagious sense of humor and her undeniable flair for fashion. She had a unique ability to make everyone around her feel special. She loved people and took a genuine interest in every person she met. She will be dearly missed.
Kathryn Ann is survived by her brother, Charles (Vicki) G Cowley Jr. of Ogden, UT; sister-in-law, Gayle Gunderson (Gary) Hunting of Garden Grove, CA; seven nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed under Kathryn's obituary and condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com.