Kathryn Costello Young

April 17, 1938 ~ July 20, 2019
It was a very special day, July 20, 2019, when Kay embarked on her eternal journey at the age of 81. She will not need her passport-stamped with 30 countries-for this trip. Loved ones saw her off on her early morning departure, which was peaceful and beautiful.
Kay's family and friends remember her as an example of goodness, spirituality and honesty. She was a class act in every way, with an intelligence and wit that brightened the world for those around her. She had an eye for beauty and her home was one of balance and warmth. Throughout her life, she took great care of herself and constantly challenged her mind, while keeping a great sense of adventure.
Kay was born in Montana to Joseph and Leona Costello and had one sister, Ann Baker (deceased). She later moved to Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. She was accepted into the St. Benedict's Nursing Program. This placed her among the best and brightest women of her time.
She married David Young and became the mother of two wonderful daughters, Candace Young and Kerry Young (John Barnhill). Her terrific grandchildren are Zoe, Max, and Emily. They all adored her and she them. Tugger the cat will miss her too.
Kay and David had a remarkable 53-year journey. They were a couple that stayed loyal to each other while supporting each other's strong independence. In Kay's final years, it was touching to watch the pair serve and make sacrifices for each other's happiness and comfort.
During her professional career, Kay rose to serve as the Director for the departments of Alcohol and Chemical Dependency and Endoscopy at Ogden Regional Hospital.
She battled Pulmonary Fibrosis for four years, which she approached with the same commitment she gave everything in life-nothing less than her very best.
When the time finally came, she accepted hospice with grace. Although her physical body was on the decline, her marvelous brain never failed her. Kay was still spelling words for David the day before she died.
A Funeral Mass on Friday, July 26th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. in Ogden Utah. A celebration of life luncheon to follow at the Church.
Special thanks for the love and kindness shown by Kay's family and friends and also to Community Nursing Hospice Service. You all made the difference during her last few weeks of life.