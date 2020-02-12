September 13, 1926 ~ February 7, 2020
Kathryn H. Kammeyer, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 7, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah, the daughter of Alvor S. and Verda Lutz Hulse.
Kathryn graduated from Ogden High School and maintained treasured friendships from school throughout her entire life. The time spent with her high school girls was very special to her.
On May 10, 1946, she married the love of her life, Edward E. Kammeyer. They had four children: Steve, Joanne, Doug and Marie. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. After 53 wonderful years together her sweetheart, Ed, passed away on December 18, 1999.
Kathryn lived most of her married life in Ogden. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, bowling, cross-stitching, quilting, and researching family history. Throughout the years, she handled the bookkeeping for various family businesses. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time seeing the world with her family.
Kathryn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony and served in many callings throughout her life.
Mom was a devoted and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was lovingly interested and involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Mom, you will be deeply missed and long remembered.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; her two brothers, Richard and Robert; and her son, Steve.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Jim) Hatch; son, Doug (Jane Ann) Kammeyer; daughter, Marie (Jeff) Shepherd; daughter-in-law, Adele Kammeyer; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank her special friends for their love and kindness, her branch family, Encompass Hospice, and Hidden Valley Assisted Living staff for all their compassion and the care given to her.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist^s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
