August 17, 1929 ~ March 21, 2019
Kathryn Joan Dunham, our kind, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in her home of Ogden surrounded by loved ones on March 21, 2019.
Kathryn was born August 17, 1929, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to honorable parents, Earl and Molly Everson, who instilled the values of hard work and kindness in their daughter. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire where she majored in mathematics education. In her chosen, selfless career of teaching, she was able to not only teach her students the precise art of mathematics but also instilled a love of learning.
She married Donald K. Dunham, the love of her life on December 26, 1953. Together they were blessed with four children: Mark, Kevin, Rhonda, and Bill. Kathryn's life was a life of service given to anyone she knew, especially her family. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Kathryn loved the outdoors, ceramics and planting her garden every year. She loved her children and had a special love for her grandchildren. She was extremely proud of their accomplishments and worked hard to help them to become successful, academically and in life. She also was a devote member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Earl and Molly Everson; her husband, Donald and her daughter, Rhonda. She is survived by her son Mark (Liz) Dunham of Gilbert, AZ; son Kevin (Alyson) Dunham of Midway; and son Bill Dunham of Ogden as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A big thank you to Donna Sorenson for her friendship, love, and visits with our mother throughout the years. Her family would also like to thank Canyon Hospice for their love, kindness and special care.
A celebration of Kathryn's life will be held on August 3, 2019, at noon. For information, please text or call at 801-690-8064.