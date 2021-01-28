Kathryn Kay Green
April 3, 1932 - January 23, 2021
Kathryn was born in San Francisco, California. She came to Utah as a young girl to live with her grandmother, Charlotte Kay, in Ogden Utah. She went to Lewis Elementary and graduated from Ogden High with a scholarship in drama to Weber State College. After two years at Weber, she went to Utah State University and became a teacher. Kathryn taught elementary school for many years. She loved teaching school and loved the children she taught.
She met the love of her life, Carl Green, in November 1954. They were married for 67 years and Kathryn was even more in love with Carl than when they were married. Theirs was a great love story. They always spoke kindly of one another and were a great example of love and marriage.
Kathryn and Carl served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Diego, California. Kathryn served faithfully and diligently in many callings, including as a counselor in the Stake Relief Society and as Primary President. She loved the Savior and her Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her four children. Daniel Green (Mary), Cindy Arave (Russell), Vickie Lenkersdorfer (Alan), and Sara Perry (Dave), 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.
Kathryn wished to bid her family and friends her love as she left this earth.
There will be a family-only service. Please join us in celebrating Kathryn's life by watching the live stream Thursday, January 28,2021 at 11:00 AM. You can watch the service at the bottom of her obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com. Send condolences to the family at her obituary also.