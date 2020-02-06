Kathryn Miller Bourne

January 7, 1932 ~ February 3, 2020
Our mother passed away peacefully on February, 3 at the Heritage Park Care Center. She was born January 7, 1932, in Newton, Utah to Eva Atkinson and Conrad Lorenzo Miller. She was the 4th of eight children. She Married Dwayne Earl Bourne on Dec 8, 1948. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple Dec 8, 1958. Kathryn and Dwayne were blessed with four children, Janet B Carling (Charles) Michael D Bourne (Lorraine), Lance Bourne (Jackie), Todd Bourne (Wendie). She has 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild.
Kathryn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she worked in the primary and attended relief society, helping with many of their activities. She had a strong testimony and was always willing to help others. Kathryn loved doing genealogy. She taught swimming lesson for several years. Mom and dad loved to travel, at first with their children and later they bought a 5th wheel trailer and traveled with their siblings and friends. They loved the out of doors and taught their children to do the same. They build a cabin in the Uinta Mountains and a winter home in Beaverdam AZ. Many precious family memories where created in these places.
Kathryn is survived by one brother, Ellis Miller, husband Dwayne Bourne, her four children and all her grand-children, great-grand-children and her great-great-grand child.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020. A viewing will be held prior to the services 8:45- 9:45 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020, at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah.
