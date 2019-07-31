March 15, 1952 ~ July 24, 2019
Kathy Lee Valdez King, 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1952, in Rocksprings, Wyoming, the daughter of Pacomio and Cecilia O. Gomez Valdez.
She worked as a telephone operator for US West for thirty years.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Sally Valdez; brother-in-law, Bob Alzugarat; and nephew, Christopher Sundquist. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Michael King; sisters, Patsy Alzugarat and Betty Valdez; and brother, Patrick Valdez.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
