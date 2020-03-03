February 13, 1961 ~ February 23, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Kathy Lin Browning Owens announces her passing, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 59 years.
Kathy was Born in Ogden Utah, on February 13, 1961, to William and Mary (Hansen) Browning and was raised in Ogden, UT. She had a passion for Music, Reading, Collecting Emmet Kelly Jr. Clowns and Tole Painting and a huge passion for being a grandmother. She dedicated her life to being a mother, a wife and Grandmother.
She married Jeremy Norman Owens on October 6, 1989, in Ogden UT.
Kathy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kathy will be lovingly remembered by Her Father, William and children, Christy (Rory) and Nicholas (Lindsey). Kathy will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren: Rylee, Boden, Gwen, Madalyn, Keegyn and Kal-El; by her brother, Craig (Elaine) Browning; her sisters, Julie (Dennis) Hamblin and Joan (Bryan) Thull. Kathy will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary and her husband, Jeremy.
The family invites guests to honor Kathy at a service celebrating her life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4524 S. 2525 W., Roy, UT 84067.