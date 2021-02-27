Katie Gonzales (Kirklin)
March 22, 1933 ~ February 27, 2020
Katie Gonzales Kirklin, 86, passed away of natural causes on February 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She had six beautiful children: Vincent, Joyce, Mitchell, Kellie, Paula, and Troy, all of whom she loved dearly. She also had many grand/great-grandchildren, each had a special place in her heart. She enjoyed spending time with family, watching her soaps, camping and hunting with her sweetheart. She was an avid jewelry collector and music connoisseur. Though small in stature, her presence was immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded into death by her life partner Paul.
At the time of her passing, we had just entered the pandemic and were unable to honor her with a proper service. On this one-year anniversary, we honor her today. Thank you for the smiles and the love we'll carry forever.