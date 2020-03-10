February 16, 1936 ~ March 6, 2020
Kay LaMae Burbank passed away March 6, 2020, after a courageous fight of breast and bone cancer.
She was born in Lehi, Utah on February 16, 1936, to Lloyd Briggs and Reva Robinson Briggs. She had a younger sister, Diane, whom she played in the school band with. She played the French horn so beautifully!
Kay graduated from American Fork High School and was a long-time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved supporting the missionary program and missionaries, paying for a few to serve.
She met the love of her life, Parley Burbank in 1972, and they eloped On July 18, 1973, to Evanston, Wyoming. They enjoyed 24 Blissful years together before Parley passed away on June 24, 1997. She was so excited to be reunited with him again.
Kay loved spending time outdoors fishing and camping. She enjoyed snow birding to Quartzite, Arizona and loved spending her summers sitting in hot pots and pools in Lava Hot Springs.
Kay was a huge sports fanatic, especially loving basketball, golf and baseball. She watched all the games cheering her favorite team, The Los Angeles Lakers on. She supported Ben Lomond High School and their sports.
She is survived by her two daughters: Stephanie (Robbie) Hamblin and Christy Chavez; son: Dirk (Maree) VanDerzee; and four grandchildren: Michael (Brogan), Tanner, Nichole (Lance) and Katelyn.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and sweet husband Parley, sister: Diane Adams, and son-in-law:"Butch"LeRoy Chavez.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, with a viewing prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ogden Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
