Kay LeAnna Walker Christensen
November 19, 1941 ~ April 21, 2021
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Kay LeAnna Walker Christensen, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Kay was born on November 19, 1941 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of William Leland and Irene Alvord Walker.
Kay graduated from Ogden High School then went to Weber State College to earn her associates degree. She attended a year at the University of Utah and then went to Utah State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She taught English at Weber and Roy High School. She became interested in helping children with learning disabilities, earned a certificate to help disabled children and started working at Mr. Tutor, an establishment that specialized in helping kids that needed extra study help. She started working at the IRS and did both jobs for a while and eventually retired as a notice analyst from the IRS.
Kay married the love of her life, Boyd Julius Christensen on August 4, 1965 in the Logan Temple. They celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage last August, and have three beautiful children together, Celeste, Courtney and Casey.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully as a Sunday School Teacher, Nursery Leader, Librarian and in the Relief Society.
Kay enjoyed bettering her education, she would have been a full-time student if she could. She loved reading mystery, and crime novels and studying history, she loved watching classic movies, mystery or history on tv, shopping, attending the Shakespearean Festival, watching trivia shows, mainly jeopardy and wheel of fortune, and was a whiz at Scrabble.
She was so caring and giving. She loved everyone so much and was always concerned for their needs before her own. She always made sure anyone who stopped by left happy and fed. She will be so missed.
Kay is survived by her husband, Boyd; children, Celeste, and Casey (Jenni); five grandchildren, Hailey (Parker), Kyle, Courtney, Cameron, and Kaitlyn; and two great-grandsons, Cooper and Baylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Courtney.
Due to Kay's long illness, she had many loving angels of mercy. Our family wishes to thank those whose loving kindness was given to Kay. You know who you are and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.