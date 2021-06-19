Kay Rylands Philpott
September 2, 1945 - June 15, 2021
Kay Rylands Philpott, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home in Roy.
She was born September 2, 1945 in Ogden, Utah to Ken and LaRayne "Pat" Conley Rylands. She graduated from Bonneville High School in 1963.
On September 21, 1973, Kay married Jim Philpott in Ogden, Utah. They loved and cared for each other since that time. Kay and Jim have two daughters, Brittney (Shawn) Gilbert and Megan (Josh) Sparrow. But in Kay's words, "If I would have known how fun grandkids were, I would have had them first!" Her beloved grandchildren are Bailey (Zach) Ericksen, Hadley (Logan) Frost, Ryland Sparrow and Chloe Sparrow. She was also very grateful for the opportunity to become a Great-Grandma this year to Harper Kay Frost.
Upon the insistence of her mother, Kay became a member of ESA Alpha Tau Chapter at the age of 18. Since then, she has been an active member where she held numerous leadership positions. Kay devoted much of her life supporting local and national charitable organizations, especially St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Wide Horizons, Youth Futures, The Ogden Rescue Mission, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Ogden City Schools Family Services. However, what she treasured most about Alpha Tau was the time spent with her sorority sisters who became her lifelong friends.
Kay's passions included reading, crossword puzzles, endless Gin Rummy games with her parents and supporting her family in all their activities and accomplishments. She also had a deep love for the ocean and cherished any opportunity she got to spend there.
The family would like to thank Andrea, Andrew, Roy, and Dr. Moulton of CNS Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Her viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.
"She loved a good laugh and knew the words to all the songs!"
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com