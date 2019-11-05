May 26, 1982 ~ November 1, 2019
KayDee Fitzwater Fowers, 37, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born to Thomas E and Shawnee (Ross) Fitzwater on May 26, 1982, in Ogden, Utah.
KayDee grew up in Hooper, Utah and was a graduate of Fremont High School.
She married Todd Fowers on October 7, 2000, together they have two sons.
She enjoyed working for the Internal Revenue Service and made many lifelong friendships. Her favorite role in life was being a mother and taking care of her family. She enjoyed crafting, decorating, and gardening.
KayDee is survived by her husband, Todd and her two sons, Braxton and Brody Fowers; her parents, Thomas and Cari Fitzwater; and seven siblings.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Shawnee Ross; her eldest sister, Amee; as well as her brother-in-law, Troy Fowers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with on Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
A fund has been set up for donations at the Wasatch Peaks Credit Union.
