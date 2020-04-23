March 27, 1939 ~ April 19, 2020
An Angel Goes home
On April 19, 2020, Kaye McCamish 81, went to the loving arms of her Heavenly Family.
Kaye was born March 27, 1939, to Dora Mae Jeppesen in Logan, UT. She was raised in foster care where she helped with young children and babies.
Kaye worked at the sheltered workshop, where she met Warren McCamish. They got married on May 16, 1974, and were sealed in the Ogden Temple one year later. They had no children but helped raise their niece, Heidi Williams.
Kaye attended Special Olympics and won many medals. Kaye worked at Sandies Fine Food for 38 years before retiring. She was active in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She found some of her mother's family in Cache Valley and loved them very much. Warren's sister Wanda Kapp from Las Vegas has kept in touch with them.
Warren and Kaye loved their home in Lotus Park and the care they received there.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Washington Heights Cemetary, 4500 Washington Blvd, at 10:00 a.m.