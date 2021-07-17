Kaye McDonald
June 15, 1935 - May 21, 2021
Kaye McDonald, beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 while surrounded by her family. Her final days were spent at the Health Center of Friendship Village in Tempe, Ariz., where she lived most of the year. She was born June 15, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Gerald and Florence McDonald. She was a graduate of Ogden High and attended Weber Junior College before graduating from the University of Utah. After teaching for two years at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, Calif., Kaye accepted a graduate-school assistantship at the University of Colorado, where she earned her master's degree. She then accepted a faculty position at the Illinois State Normal University. For five years, she taught physical education and health and coached the women's basketball and softball teams. She also became the first woman to officiate the AAU women's basketball tournament, which at the time was the only national women's tourney. Kaye left Illinois State, which inducted her into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame in 1981, to pursue her doctorate degree at Arizona State University. While working on her doctoral program, which she completed in 1970, she joined the faculty at Mesa Community College, where she continued her fierce advocacy of women's athletics. In addition to teaching, Kaye served as the Director of Athletics for women's sports. When Kaye was inducted into the Mesa Community College's Hall of Fame, the school lauded her efforts to work with women's athletics directors from other schools to develop athletic programs for women. Kaye also served on the national committee that created the regulations for women's basketball when the governing body finally allowed women to compete and play full-court games. In addition, she served as the Junior College Representative to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women as national tournaments were created for junior college women. Later, she served as the Regional Representative to the NJCAA when they created programs for women. Eventually, Kaye became the Dean of Student Services at Mesa Community College and then led the college's Office of Development. Kaye enjoyed spending time with her dogs, socializing with friends, and cheering for her favorite athletic teams. She also could play a mean hand of cards. Kaye is proceeded in death by her parents and sister Judy M. Coy. She is survived by her sister Gerri M. Haney and seven nephews and nieces: Glen Coy (Erin), Karyn Coy, Kris Ahmann (Doug), Jeffrey P. Haney, Brent A. Coy (Jodi), Dean G. Coy (Jennifer) and Steve Haney (Shauna). In lieu of flowers at two Celebration of Life events, one to be held in Ogden and the other in Arizona, the family requests donations be made to the Dr. Kaye McDonald Memorial Scholarship at Mesa Community College, which will support the academic dreams of women student athletes. The Celebration of Life in Ogden will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at Leavitt's Mortuary and Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden. The Celebration of Life in Arizona will be July 31.