January 30, 1935 ~ August 14, 2019
On August 14, 2019, the ducks at Beus Pond shared a moment of silence as a breeze arose in Ogden, Utah, carrying with it the sounds of a song sprinkled with yodels and the faint aroma of peanut M&Ms (breath mints) and Diet Coke as Kayla Kerr Gabbert slipped gracefully out of this mortal coil and into the waiting arms of her husband, Clayton Gabbert, whom she has been missing dearly since his death eight years ago. Kayla and Clayton were sealed in love and eternity in the SLC Temple on September 16, 1955.
Born and raised in Tremonton, Utah to Eithel Marble and Leon Kerr, Kayla was a woman of many hats (some in the shape of spiders or with puffs of clown hair). She was a wife, a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a nurse, and a gifted artist. She was a graduate of Bear River High School and Weber State College. In her more adventurous days she wore her white gogo boots high and her red henna-stained hair higher; always with a paintbrush in hand and a gleam in her eye.
In her Autumn years she happily led the church choir and doted lovingly on her grandchildren; giving magic carpet rides and always offering ice cream for breakfast.
Even as the veil of her reality became more clouded in her final years, she never lost that gleam in her eye or her ability to capture the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to spend time with her.
She is survived by three daughters, Wendy Gabbert, S. Lolene "Lolly" (Herschall) Rose, Nancy (Rick) Bingham, and her son, Ronald (April) Gabbert. Also remaining behind in this realm are her two sisters, Louise (Jim) DeMoux and Micheale (Curt) Webb, her brother-in-law, Gordon (Dorothy) Gabbert, and a cornucopia of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kayla was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sisters, Bonnie Carter and Janalee Bessinger.
Our hearts are full of gratitude for the staff at Hidden Valley Assisted Living and Comfort Worx Hospice who attended to our beloved matriarch with such loving care.
All who knew Kayla were charmed by her spirit and she will be greatly missed on this side of the veil.
A viewing will be held at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. on Sunday, August 18th, from 6-8 p.m. with a second brief viewing from 1-1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 19th, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, it is Kayla's request that donations be made to the American Heart Association at 465 S 400 E #110, Salt Lake City Utah, 84111.
