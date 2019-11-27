Kazuo Miya, 95, passed away on November 23, 2019, at his home in Layton. He was born on April 11, 1924, in Clearfield. He graduated from Davis High School in 1942. During WWII he served in the U.S. Army, in Germany. He was extremely proud of his service to his country. During his life he was a farmer, automotive mechanic, and automotive mechanic instructor at Job Corps.
In 1951, he married Edith Oda. They raised three sons, Jon, Paul Reed and David. Edith and Jon preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Paul and David; grandchildren: Ryan, Annie, and Beth; and great-grandchildren: Jon Derrick, Jason Kazuo, Merrick, Owen, Maiki, Beckham, Bryn, and Tess. He is also survived by an older brother and two younger sisters.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
