May 30, 1938 — May 11, 2021
Keith Dean Call, 82, graduated this life with flying colors on Tuesday, May 11,
2021. He was born in Sydney, Cheyenne, Nebraska, on May 30, 1938 to Elmer
Jim and Pearl F. Twist Call. At the age of two his family moved to Utah, where he attended Burch Creek Elementary, South Ogden Jr. High, then settled in
Riverdale where he would graduate from Weber High School. He was a life-long learner last renewing his Electrician's License at the age of 78.
After serving in the United States Army for two years, Keith returned home to
court and marry Renee Weaver on February 26, 1960 in the Salt Lake City
Temple for time and eternity. They lived in Magna, Utah for a short time before
moving to Riverdale, Utah where they raised their family consisting of one son,
Randy Dean and three daughters, Jil, Pam and Corie. They raised their children in a loving home where the Gospel of Jesus Christ was lived and taught.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many callings. The most joyful assignments, being the three missions, he served with his faithful companion Renee.
Keith was an Electrician by trade, he spent many years in business for himself,
where he took the time to teach his children the value of hard work, each remembers an opportunity to be his apprentice, which afforded the chance to learn to love work, but also to appreciate their Father, his ability and desire to provide for them, and never did they tire of hearing his testimony, as he whistled while he worked the many hymns he loved, they echoed through the rafters!
Keith also worked for GSL Minerals, Fram, Arrow-Huss and Exxon Chemicals. In
his off hours he always found time to help others with their many electrical
issues, it was a fitting trade for him since he brought light to so many through his
warm smile and welcome handshake. He just loved and accepted people for
who they were and was willing to help them any way that he possibly could.
Keith is survived by his son, Randy (Marion) Call of West Warren; daughters, Jil
(Samuel) Cornaby of Layton, Pam (Burton) Cornaby of South Ogden, and Corie
(Clay) James of West Weber; and 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren,
his brother, Jim Call of Perry; and his sister, Jan (Lowell) Farr of Hooper.
The family would like to thank so many for their love and care of both our parents; Petersen Farms Assisted Living and Memory Care, their staff and Hospice Team, Dr. Brett Burtenshaw and Rocky Mountain Hospice for their kindness and care while our Dad was able to reside with wonderful family members until his passing.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Keith's obituary at www.lindquist mortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.