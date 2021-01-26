Keith Emil Hanson
1960 ~ 2021
Keith Emil Hanson, 60, of Ogden, Utah, died January 21, 2021 at home. He was born March 9, 1960 in Ogden, the third of six children, to Emil and Joanne Hanson. He was raised in North Ogden, Nordic Valley, and Uintah Highlands. He was a happy go lucky child and loved roaming the hills surrounding his childhood homes. After attending the school of hard knocks, he graduated, eventually achieving 27 years of sobriety. He completed his GED, served in the Air Force Reserves, and then attended Weber State University and Ogden Technical College. Keith was an entrepreneur and a great salesman. He owned a carpet cleaning business, a real estate business, and spent his last several years as a business broker with Business Resource Center of Salt Lake City. He served in the LDS Branch Presidency at Wide Horizons Intermediate Care, where he loved and was loved by many special people. In 2007, he was a recipient of a liver donated by a special soul (Nathan). In 2018, Keith was diagnosed with throat cancer which he fought with natural remedies. On Father's Day in 2020 he was then diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Despite radiation, chemotherapy, and the latest treatments, the cancer continued to grow, eventually taking him from us. He loved doing all he could for the Organ Donor Connect Services, even competing annually in their Olympics. Because he wanted to give back even after death, he chose to donate his body to the University of Utah for medical research. Keith never let setbacks get him down or challenges slow him down; he always bounced back with optimism for the future. His diligence in fulfilling his callings and faith in his Savior were known to all. He is survived by his wife, Teresa VanSweden Hanson; his mother, Joanne Hanson; his stepchildren, Amy (Jason) Huff, Jacob (Jenna Gilbertson) Price; four most precious grandchildren, Aleia, Corver, Payton and Blakey; his siblings, Joy (Brett) Shelton, Grant (Kammy), and Larry (Lisa) Hanson, sister-in-law Cindy; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Portia VanSweden. He was preceded in death by his father, Emil; his brothers Brian and Brad; and his father-in-law, Lee VanSweden. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses who took such great care of him, especially Applegate Hospice, and many neighbors and friends who brought meals, gave blessings, and served him in so many other ways. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 27, at 6:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1608 E 1300 S (13th Street & Fillmore) in Ogden, UT. Because he donated his body, there will be no viewing. At a future time, his remains will be interred at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of The Wasatch.