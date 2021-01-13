Keith Ivan Johns
April 3, 1963 ~ January 9, 2021
Keith Ivan Johns, 57, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was born on April 3, 1963 in Richfield, Utah, the son of William Vernal and Lois Afton Sherman Johns. He graduated from South Sevier High School, Steven Henager Business College and University of Phoenix.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Ward Clerk for many years.
He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His boys were his life. He was a very generous and kind person, putting the welfare of others above his own. He had a great sense of humor and was quick with a joke.
Keith is survived by his sons, Trevor, Taylor, Tyson, Tanner, and Timothy (Kylie); one grandchild, William Keith; brothers, William Leigh, Kurt Sherman, Garth Thomas, and Jay Michael; and sisters, Darlene Jewkes, Mary Lois Foreman, and Ann J. Morby. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Vernal and Lois Afton Sherman Johns; brother, Craig; sister, Vickie; and niece, Kayla.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.