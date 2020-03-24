Keith James Pearson

May 23, 1929 ~ March 2I, 2020
Keith J. Pearson passed away peacefully and returned to his Father in Heaven on March 2l , 2020. It has been said that a person can die of "a broken heart" and this was true for him after the loss of his wife Fern on Dec. 31, 2017.
He was born to Roland Hills Pearson and Martha Berrett Pearson on May 23, 1929. He was raised in North Ogden during his youth. He relocated to Ogden in 1960. He married the "love of his life" Fern Greer Pearson on November 17, 1947. They were married for 70 years.
Keith worked at Hill Air Force Base until he retired in 1984. He enjoyed many years playing golf, hunting, fishing, and motorcycle riding. He loved to go camping with his family, or what he called "Willie Wandering" which meant he and mom just took off in their motor home and ended up where ever they ended up.
Keith is survived by his three children: Michael K. (Ann) Pearson, Sue (Paul) Summerill, and Mark R. (Ann) Pearson; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister Lorraine Skeen, of Plain City. He was preceded in death by parents, one brother Dale B. Pearson, and one grandson, Todd P. Summerill.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus - and the protection of everyone, there will be no viewing.
Internment in the Ben Lomand City cemetery.
The family would like to thank Holly and her staff at Seasons Assisted Living for the awesome care they provided to Keith this last year.
In lieu of flowers, please take Keith's lead - Do a kind deed for someone in need.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden, Utah.
