September 3, 1932 ~ November 20, 2019
Keith L. Folkman, "Monte" was born in Hooper, Utah, on September 3, 1932, the oldest son of Clifford and Mildred Widdison Folkman. He passed away at his home in Meridian, Idaho, on November 20, 2019, at the age of 87.
Keith was successful in business and developed entrepreneurial traits early in life. He and his wife, Marlene, shared a love of fishing, camping and shooting with his children and grandchildren.
After serving in the U.S.A.F. as a flight navigator during the cold war, he finished his degree in business at the U of Utah.
His love of the outdoors and preference for rural settings led him to primarily reside in Idaho.
He was survived by his wife, Marlene; his six children, by his first wife, Kathleen, -Taunia Sloat, Pam Funk (Christopher), Mark Folkman (Renea), Cache Folkman (Becky), Michelle Hardy (Brad), and Shawn Folkman (Sandy); his three stepchildren -Steve Woodall (Toni), Bill Woodall (Linda) and Bob Morris (Sandy); and siblings -brother Dale W. Folkman and sisters Janet Harbertson and Jelean Hale.
A memorial service will be held at the LDS church on 5900 West 5000 South in Hooper, Utah, November 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
The graveside service will be at Hooper City Cemetery, following the memorial at 11:30 a.m. at 5580 West 4600 South.
Keith was a kind, introspective man, who loved his family deeply, and will be greatly missed.