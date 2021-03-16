Keith Pearson Wilde
On Friday, March 12, 2021, Keith Pearson Wilde passed away peacefully at the George Wahlen Veteran's' Home. He was our beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Keith was born October 11, 1930 in Oakley, Utah to Gilbert Wilde and Vera Pearson Wilde.
On July 16, 1955, he married the love of his life, Enid Blonquist. Together they raised two daughters. He was a deeply caring man who dedicated himself to his wife and daughters. He gave himself fully to ensuring his family's life was filled with love and fun. He enjoyed the mountains and outdoor activities and instilled in his family a joy of camping, target shooting, and snowmobiling.
Keith is survived by his wife, Enid; children, DeAnn Wilde and Rhonda (Terry) Thompson, along with four grandchildren, Kellie Roddom, Mathew Thompson, Rowdy (Melissa) Thompson, Lane (Jacky) Thompson, and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his only living sibling Berta Potter. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings.
The family expresses its gratitude for the exceptional care Keith received at the George Wahlen Veterans' Home, and specifically his hospice nurse Lindsay Kofford.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 6 to 7 pm at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan, Utah. Due to COVID-19 protocol, masks are required. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 18, at 11:00 am at the South Morgan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the George Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah.