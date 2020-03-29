March 27, 1953 ~ March 22, 2020
Keith W. Hampson, 66, passed away March 22, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1953 to Kenneth W. and Carole B. Hampson in Ogden, Utah. Keith graduated from Bonneville High School class of 1971. He married Vickie Lynn Cline, they were later divorced.
Keith was no ordinary man, he was the definition of exemplary. He loved deeply and cared passionately. Keith loved life and had many adventures that allowed him to embrace his affection for the great outdoors. He was a private pilot, a skydiver and member of the Ogden Sky Knights, completing over 1,000 jumps. He fished in Alaska, spent a summer backpacking in Europe, countless hours on his boat and snow skiing with the Mount Ogden Ski Club.
After 30 years of dedicated service, Keith retired from HAFB employed as an Aircraft Mechanic and Mediator for the AFGE Union.
Keith always went out of his way to help his neighbors, friends, or anyone else who needed help. Keith was perfectly devoted to his family and leaves behind his remarkable legacy to his beloved girls, his sweet grandkids, his sister Carrie, brothers Craig (Linda), Cris (Jean), many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that were truly family in his heart.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
"Every sad day is a wasted day"- Keith Hampson.
Interment at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park.
