March 6, 1932 ~ January 3, 2020
Keith Wade Hipwell, 87, passed away on January 3, 2020, at his home. He was born March 6, 1932, the son of Lois Wade and Willis T. Hipwell in West Weber, where he lived his whole life, and attended Weber High.
He joined the U.S. Navy at age 18 and was stationed on the U.S.S. Foss DE 59 and on the U.S.S. Hamner DD 718.
He spent five years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and was discharged in January of 1956. Within two weeks he met Marguerite East and four months later they were married.
In 1956 he went to work for Hill Air Force Base where he was a boiler plant operator foreman and supervisor. He retired after over 42 years of service.
He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, participating in and coaching many sports. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren's sporting events.
Keith is survived by Marguerite, his wife of 63 years; children Karen Sandoval (Luis), Carl Keith Hipwell (Jody), Kathy Mamanakis (David); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Ray Hipwell and sister Carole Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his son Kent East Hipwell; parents and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., where viewings will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice, especially Linsey and Ashlee who are very special, for all they did.
